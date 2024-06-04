KBC Group NV Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,518 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $50,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

