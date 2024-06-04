KBC Group NV Purchases 72,115 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

