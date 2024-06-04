KBC Group NV Purchases 38,110 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.89% of Watts Water Technologies worth $61,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $190.16 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,273 shares of company stock worth $1,543,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.