KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,066 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

