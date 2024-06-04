KBC Group NV Has $67.35 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 320.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655,750 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $67,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBY opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

