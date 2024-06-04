KBC Group NV Has $20.05 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

