KBC Group NV Has $19.42 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $959,260,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,435,000 after acquiring an additional 172,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $202.05 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.04 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

