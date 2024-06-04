KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $751.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $763.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.78.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

