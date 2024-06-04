KBC Group NV Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $368.12 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

