KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 162,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,430. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

