KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 437.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of Whirlpool worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. 76,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,863. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

