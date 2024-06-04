KBC Group NV Acquires 86,634 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

