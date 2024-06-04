KBC Group NV Acquires 282,441 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $48,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.