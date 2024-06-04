JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,325 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.27. 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

