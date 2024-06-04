JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

