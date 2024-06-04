JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLB. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

GitLab Trading Down 0.8 %

GTLB traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 1,404,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. GitLab has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 126,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

