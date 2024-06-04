JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 624

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 608 ($7.79) to GBX 624 ($7.99) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 827.40 ($10.60) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 580.20 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 849 ($10.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,309.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 718.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 722.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

