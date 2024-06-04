JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $23.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

VSAT stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

