JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $284.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $234.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.24. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.