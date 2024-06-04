Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,617,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $7,268,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.56. 617,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

