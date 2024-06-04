Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $749,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 168,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 291,079 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS GCOW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 387,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

