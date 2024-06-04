Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 4,931 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.87. 560,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,251. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day moving average of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

