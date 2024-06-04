Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 10,065 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,628,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2,351.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 1,467,271 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 341,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,252. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.