Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 5.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,585,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 429,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

