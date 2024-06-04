Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DE traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.86. 346,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.44. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

