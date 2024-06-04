Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $888,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.77. 367,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.