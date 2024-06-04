Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $747.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,181,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $747,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 113,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

