Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $124.35. 305,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

