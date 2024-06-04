Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 291,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,676. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

