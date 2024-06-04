Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 45,989 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 1,178,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,208. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

