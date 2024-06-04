Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,148. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

