Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.89% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $409,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,117. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

