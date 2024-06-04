Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 53 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.29. The stock had a trading volume of 417,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,040. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

