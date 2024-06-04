Jonathan Faber Sells 6,100 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSI stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,393. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

PSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

