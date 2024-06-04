JMP Securities Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $380.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $234.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.62. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.