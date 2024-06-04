Jefferies Financial Group Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $16.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

ASAN stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

