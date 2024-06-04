iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.37. 702,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,675. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

