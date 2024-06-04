iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 62,903 shares.The stock last traded at $52.95 and had previously closed at $52.86.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $725,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 716,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

