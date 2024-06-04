iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,479 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 2,954,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

