iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,257,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,214,590 shares.The stock last traded at $59.46 and had previously closed at $57.93.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

