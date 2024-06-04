iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.43. 26,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 13,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

