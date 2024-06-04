Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 4.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $117,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.70. 1,555,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.