Investors Buy High Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Call Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 110,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 83,661 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $417,752,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $197,966,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,325,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

