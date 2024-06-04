Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,275 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,008. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

