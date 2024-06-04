Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 100,835 shares.The stock last traded at $45.37 and had previously closed at $45.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

