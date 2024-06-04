Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $164.20. 2,596,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

