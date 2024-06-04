Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 15.3% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco QQQ worth $588,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.49. 12,781,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,866,980. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.52.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

