Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.04. 8,338,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,823,570. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $460.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.70 and its 200-day moving average is $425.52.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

