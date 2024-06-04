Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

IVZ opened at $15.65 on Friday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,931 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,475,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

