Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.90

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.90 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.82), with a volume of 176154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.99).

Intuitive Investments Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.25 million, a P/E ratio of -360.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.